A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found off Gold Camp Road about four miles west of the El Paso County line, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office was called around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday after the discovery of the body of an unknown Black man, approximately 18-24 years of age, with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652.