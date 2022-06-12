Walgreens shooting

There was a large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night.

11 News first learned about the incident on the northwest side of the city north of Ute Valley Park just before 7 p.m. When our crews arrived at the store in the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard, crime tape was up in the parking lot and the store was closed to the public.

Police confirmed the body of one person was found and a homicide investigation was underway. The Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene; however, it isn’t clear what the cause of death was. Last time this article was updated at 9:25 p.m., no one was in custody.

