Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of a man found at a homeless camp as a homicide, according to a news release from the department.
Officers found the deceased man just after 3 a.m. when police dispatch began receiving calls about a possible body in the area of South Fountain Street and South Union Boulevard.
Based on the extent of the man’s visible injuries, detectives with the Homicide Division took the lead on the investigation, officials said.
Anyone with information on this active investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.