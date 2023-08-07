One Colorado Springs teen went far beyond playing with Tonka trucks this morning by taking a Bobcat brand piece of construction equipment for a joyride.

Gazette media partner KKTV reports that Colorado Springs police received a call from a neighbor seeing a teen climbing into a Bobcat and moving around a Chipotle construction site near Tutt Boulevard and Vickie Lane at 3:15 a.m. The teen was reportedly still at the scene when police arrived, having ridden their bike to the scene.

More from KKTV:

The underage operator reportedly told officers they weren’t trying to steal the equipment — they just wanted to drive it around. No damage was found at the construction site, and officers don’t believe at this time that anyone else was involved. Because of their age, the kid was released back to their parents. 11 News was told the mother was already on the way to collect their child’s bike.

Police say the teen is facing potential motor vehicle theft charges.