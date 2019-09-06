“Blucifer,” the famous blue horse statue that sits on the route to Denver International Airport was vandalized with graffiti earlier this week.
The iconic Mile High City statue cost the city a total of $650,000. Its official name is “Blue Mustang.”
According to Denver International Airport, a tip came in from a local news station at about 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 6 that vandalism had occurred. Upon investigating the giant 32-foot horse sculpture, orange graffiti lettering was discovered on both legs.
The Denver Police Department is currently investigating this strange case of vandalism.
