Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash southeast of Colorado Springs

A driver left the scene of a weekend crash after hitting and killing a 19-year-old man on a bicycle near Widefield Community Park southeast of Colorado Springs, Colorado State Patrol said.
The cyclist was headed west on Fontaine Boulevard south of the Colorado Springs Airport when a westbound vehicle hit the rider near the intersection of Metropolitan Street sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and sunrise Sunday, a state trooper said.
State Patrol responded shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday after receiving calls about a body and found the man dead on scene, the law enforcement agency said.
Due to evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition. There is likely damage to the passenger side headlight, bumper and fog light area, news partner KKTV reported.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the State Patrol dispatch center at 719-544-2424.