The last inmate to be unaccounted for after an escape from the Bent County jail was found dead in southeast Colorado, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a body found inside an unoccupied farmhouse near Colorado 17, about five miles south of Rocky Ford.

Officials said a former resident of the property had returned to retrieve personal items at the home and found the body inside.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office along with a forensic specialist from the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body to be 46-year-old Mark Fox, the last inmate to be found in the Bent County jail escape.

“Due to the state of decomposition, it was not immediately apparent that Fox was the decedent,” officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said.

According to officials, it’s believed Fox had been dead for two to three weeks, with no apparent signs of foul play. The exact cause of death remains unknown pending toxicology results.

The news of Fox’s death comes just a week after federal law enforcement agencies offered a $10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

With a criminal history dating back to 1995, Fox was wanted on a variety of charges including escape, obstruction, conspiracy to commit fraud and extortion by use of mail. He carried a history of robbery, theft and assault along with a previous escape from the Denver County jail.

Fox is one of four men who apparently tunneled through drywall late July 23 or early July 24 to escape their cell at the Bent County jail, which is about 125 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.

Two of the escapees were found in a Las Animas motel suffering from drug overdoses. Those men were returned to custody. A third escapee, Benjamin Valdez, was later found dead in Pueblo, also due to a suspected overdose, officials said.