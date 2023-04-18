There was a large law enforcement presence in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday because of a barricaded suspect near Colorado Avenue and Weber Street, according to a social media post by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The incident has since been resolved and no one was injured, according to an update from police at 3:15 p.m. Authorities confirmed a suspect was taken into custody, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Reports of a barricaded suspect first came in around 1 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Weber Street.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area to allow officers to investigate.

“This appears to be an isolated incident. There is No Threat to the Public!” police tweeted.

This article was updated at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to reflect that the incident was resolved.