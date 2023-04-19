Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever broke into and stole a number of guns from Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods in Pueblo.

Someone broke into the store on 2031 Columbia Drive around 3:40 a.m. Monday by two suspects, according to a Wednesday news release. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working to determine how many firearms were stolen, the release said.

ATF is offering a $2,500 reward, which the National Shooting Sports Foundation will match, according to the release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867. You can also submit tips to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or at www.PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.