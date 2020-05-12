A Baca County judge is expected to see jail time for a second DUI in less than two years.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced 62-year-old Debra Gunkel pleaded guilty last week in Prowers County to violating the terms of her probation in a 2018 DUI case by committing another DUI offense in Kansas on Aug. 17 of 2019.
Prior to her case in Kansas, Gunkel was arrested by the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 14, 2018. She was driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.137.
Gunkel is expected to plead guilty in Kansas for DUI sometime in June, in which jail time is mandatory.