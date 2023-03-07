Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

Bobby Allen Stark, 52, is wanted on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to court records. The felony charge suggests a pattern of repeated abuse.

Stark was arrested April 30, 2022, in connection with the charge. He posted a $25,000 bond on May 2 and failed to appear for a scheduled jury trial in El Paso County in October, court records show.

Stark is 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds, according to a news release. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7865 or visit www.crimestop.net.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Informants will never be identified,” the release stated.