Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.
Bobby Allen Stark, 52, is wanted on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to court records. The felony charge suggests a pattern of repeated abuse.
Stark was arrested April 30, 2022, in connection with the charge. He posted a $25,000 bond on May 2 and failed to appear for a scheduled jury trial in El Paso County in October, court records show.
Stark is 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds, according to a news release. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7865 or visit www.crimestop.net.
“Informants will never be identified,” the release stated.