128 mph

Photo courtesy Thornton Police Department.

Some drivers across Colorado appear to be taking advantage of less traffic in a dangerous manner.

Authorities on Monday didn't shy away from calling out speeders on social media. Thornton Police are reporting someone was clocked at 128 mph in a 55 mph zone along I-25. The driver was caught near Thornton Parkway.

Further south, Colorado State Patrol busted someone going 110 in a 75 and a second person going 101 in a 75 near Pueblo.

