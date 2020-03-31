Some drivers across Colorado appear to be taking advantage of less traffic in a dangerous manner.
Authorities on Monday didn't shy away from calling out speeders on social media. Thornton Police are reporting someone was clocked at 128 mph in a 55 mph zone along I-25. The driver was caught near Thornton Parkway.
Further south, Colorado State Patrol busted someone going 110 in a 75 and a second person going 101 in a 75 near Pueblo.
Yes, Troopers are still working. We are here to help save lives. These speeds are all from today on I-25 in southern Colorado. Please slow down and obey the laws. #doyourpartCO #ObeyTheLaw #slowdown pic.twitter.com/vITwlZl5gK— CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) March 31, 2020
We continue to ask nicely. This has to STOP NOW. Less traffic does not give ANYONE an excuse to travel this fast. Please folks help us out by obeying the law. We are still out. We will still stop you. And we will still give you a ticket if warranted. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/qoKA6QAVf2— CSP Alamosa (@CSP_Alamosa) March 30, 2020
Many of our fellow law enforcement agencies have been posting excessive speed tickets. Well, let us join the conversation. Southbound I-25 @ Thornton Parkway, 128 mph in a 55 mph zone. 73 mph over the speed limit. Let us just say, he is in a heap of trouble. Please slow down! pic.twitter.com/FKKvjPwqDL— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 30, 2020