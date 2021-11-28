The Aurora Police Department said five people between the ages 16 and 20 were shot Sunday morning near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after midnight near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue. When they arrived, police found two young men shot.

Police responding to the shooting also found a large group of people leaving the scene, and they believe the group was at a party at 9709 East Colfax Ave., according to a press release.

Police said officers at the scene used the first aid kit on one of the victims and a tourniquet on another victim. Both men were hospitalized.

While officers were securing the area, police said three more victims showed up at the emergency department at a local hospital. All shooting victims are expected to survive, police said.

There currently is no confirmed suspect information available. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward up to $2,000.