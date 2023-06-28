A home invasion turned deadly shooting Tuesday night is currently under investigation, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 7:45 p.m., officers with the Gold Hill division received reports of a burglary in the Bear Creek neighborhood on the 700 block of Nebula Court.

Upon arrival, the homeowner told officers that he had shot the suspect after the stranger entered his home Tuesday evening.

The shot person, who is yet to be identified, was later found by officers in the area. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to officials, the detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. This article will be updated once more information is received.