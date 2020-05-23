WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Woodland Park Police are investigating an attempted home invasion early Friday morning. The homeowner was inside when it happened. Detectives say he scared the suspects off.
Police were called to the home on Blackfoot Trail around 2:30a.m. A family was sleeping inside when they got an alert from their home security system.
Surveillance video shows two men in their late teens or early 20's walk up to the front entrance and open the screen door. Both are wearing back packs and masks. Woodland Park Police say one appears to be carrying an AR-15.
