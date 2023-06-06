Two men were arrested Monday after a string of alleged attempted bank robberies in Colorado Springs, according to a police blotter entry.

Police said the men went to the Chase Bank in the 3700 block of Bloomington Street on May 30 and attempted to rob it, but left empty-handed. They tried again, hitting the U.S. Bank in the 2300 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. It was another failed robbery, police said.

Police said the same two men then went into the First Bank in the 2700 block of North Union Boulevard, near Briargate Boulevard, around 2:40 p.m. Monday. They brandished a gun and demanded money. The two left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

Soon after the incident, detectives located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence in the 4900 block of Raindrop Place. Devontai Stuckey, 31, and Travis Townsend, 34, exited the residence and were taken into custody, police said.

“A search warrant of the residence was completed where additional evidence was recovered,” police said in the blotter entry Tuesday.