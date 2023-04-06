Colorado Springs police are searching for a man who tried to rob the Dairy Queen at 315 W. Fillmore St. on Wednesday night.
The suspect, described as a white man in his 30s who was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a dark mask, approached the drive-thru window as employees were preparing to close the restaurant for the night, police said.
He brandished a gun and demanded cash but ran away when employees didn't give him any money from the register, police said.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.
