Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock). (copy)
Colorado Springs police are searching for a man who tried to rob the Dairy Queen at 315 W. Fillmore St. on Wednesday night.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 30s who was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a dark mask, approached the drive-thru window as employees were preparing to close the restaurant for the night, police said.

He brandished a gun and demanded cash but ran away when employees didn't give him any money from the register, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. 

