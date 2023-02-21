Officers responded to a shooting that left multiple people injured in east Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Gazette news partner KKTV is on the scene where evidence markers and vehicles with bullet holes are reportedly visible. 11 News has reported that police flooded an area near Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

KKTV reports that police believe an incident involving two groups of people began near Palmer Park and North Murray boulevards. Police said it is believed the two groups got into a physical fight leading to multiple shots being fired.

At least four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, however, police are still working to confirm exactly how many people were injured in the incident, according to KKTV.

The public has been asked by police to avoid the area. Anyone with an emergency should call 911, but non-emergency issues should wait to be reported, police said. The Colorado Springs Police Department is also on accident alert status.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

@CSPDPIO CSPD is currently working a significant incident. Citizens with emergencies should call 911. Non emergency issues should wait until we return to normal operations. We are also accident alert at this time. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) February 22, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.