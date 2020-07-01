Colorado Springs police say they are attempting to identify demonstrators who could face arrest for bringing traffic on Interstate 25 to a halt Tuesday night near a downtown exit.
The group, who drove together in roughly a dozen cars, stopped in the middle of northbound I-25 near the Bijou exit for about 30 minutes to protest racial injustice, while chanting "No justice, no peace."
"We will shut it down until we get justice, no matter what that means," a protester told Gazette news partner KKTV. "We are not being violent, we are just not being quite as peaceful because everybody got comfortable with us chanting it on the street. We need people to open their eyes."
In a written statement, police Chief Vince Niski said the demonstrators created "a public safety hazard" and authorities diverted traffic "with the full intent to making arrests if necessary."
"I share in your frustration, as our freeways serve as a vital part of our community and are an unsafe environment for any kind of demonstration," Niski said.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol set up a detour to divert traffic, he said.
"The actions of the few last night were selfish, dangerous, and create more of a divide when our community is moving forward together," Niski said.