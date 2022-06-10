Arrest records shed more light on the details of a monthslong investigation by Colorado Springs police surrounding the alleged sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl. The investigation culminated with the arrest of five people by CSPD on June 2.
While Joshua Carrasco, 30, Amanda Cortez, 45, and Adam Quintana, 19, were arrested on suspicion of various felonies and misdemeanors related to the minor, the sex-trafficking charges were leveled at Levi Chester, 43, and Krishawna Coles, 32.
Coles was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual servitude of a minor, a Class 2 felony, sexual assault on a child, a Class 4 felony and sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 3 felony. Chester faces charges of attempted patronizing a prostituted child and sexual exploitation of a child, Class 4 and Class 5 felonies, respectively. He also was arrested on suspicion of soliciting for prostitution.
Records show that the girl in this case was 14 during the time of the investigation.
Arrest records say Coles and the girl exchanged messages dating back to May 2021, when Coles attempted to recruit the girl "to come work as an escort with her on a commercial sex date where they would perform a threesome sexual encounter with an unidentified male Air Force lieutenant for $150.00 apiece."
The record does not confirm whether this encounter ever took place.
The girl would sometimes ask Coles if she had work, so she could make some money. For instance, in September, Coles said she had a job in which she and the girl would engage sexually and a man would just watch for $300, arrest records show.
The records also show that Coles and the girl took sexually explicit photographs together with both parties fully or partially nude, fondling each other in some instances. The affidavit lists 22 explicit photos in all.
Records also show messages exchanged between Chester and Coles dating back to October 2021. Chester reached out to Coles after seeing a post on a website, according to arrest records.
Records show that Coles went to Chester's residence twice. After that, their plans began to fall through, despite Chester having paid upfront in some instances.
At the beginning of their conversations, Coles sent Chester one of the aforementioned pictures with her and the girl naked. Reports said that Chester responded calling them two "very sexy ladys (sic)."
On Oct. 10, records show, Chester inquired about how much it would cost to get both Coles and the girl to come to his residence for a date. He sent her $35 for gas money, but the plans did not materialize.