Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs was partially shut down Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement arrested a possible suspect in a homicide, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The suspected homicide took place at about 11:30 a.m. near East Digicomm Drive and South Chambers Road in Englewood, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ginger Delgado.
The suspect was driving south on I-25 in a semi truck when he was arrested at a bout 3 p.m., Delgado said.
Shortly after the suspect was taken into custody, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed near mile marker 125, The Ray Nixon Road exit, due to police activity in the area.
The interstate was reopened, but the right-hand lane was still closed as of 5 p.m. as Sheriff's deputies investigated the scene, Delgado said.
