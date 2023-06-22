A man is under arrest following an hourslong police standoff that prompted a shelter-in-place order in Manitou Springs Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to officials with the city.

Officials said at around 5:54 p.m., police were called to the 00 block of Manitou Ave. following reports of a man threatening members of the public.

According to officials, responding officers attempted to contact the suspect at a motel he was staying at in the area. Believing the suspect to be armed, officials made the shelter-in-place order for the area.

Manitou Springs police and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were able to peacefully resolve the standoff nearly five hours later, with the order lifted shortly after 10 p.m., according to a Thursday afternoon press release.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The suspect, 28-year-old Michael McIlveene, has been arrested and charged with felony menacing and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Criminal Justice Center, with a bond set of $2,000.

Court records show McIlveene was previously charged with animal cruelty in 2013. He was scheduled in court Thursday afternoon, with his next appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

“We would like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol for their partnership that created a successful outcome for this incident,” the city of Manitou Springs said.