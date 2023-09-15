Authorities arrested a person they believe is responsible for a series of online threats made toward Liberty High School over the span of several months.

Colorado Springs police announced in a release Friday that a juvenile male was arrested after unspecified evidence was found during a search of a northeast Colorado Springs residence.

The juvenile is suspected of felony incitement of death or destruction, and misdemeanor interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

In the release, police said the social media threats resulted in an "unsettled atmosphere at the school," as well as "numerous threat assessments and emotional impact on students and faculty." The school was also placed on "secure" status numerous times.

The Gazette previously reported that, at the end of August, threatening social media posts targeting Liberty had "gone viral." School officials later said the threats were not credible and praised students for "coming forward."

Police said the department's School Resource Officer Unit investigated each threat, before identifying a single suspect. A joint investigation with District 20 security, CSPD, and the FBI led to the execution of Friday's search warrant.

Police say that the case is still actively being investigated; witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or, leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.