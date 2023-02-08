One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one injured in southeast Colorado Springs last month, according to police.

A man was allegedly shot around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Golden Aces video arcade at 2493 S. Academy Boulevard. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect is 38-year-old Dennis Smith, who was arrested on Feb. 7. Smith is being held on $50,000 bond at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

According to public court records, Smith has prior convictions in El Paso County dating back to 2004, including criminal mischief, theft, attempted robbery and the possession of controlled substances.