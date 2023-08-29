A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck while she was driving in Colorado Springs has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On July 1, city police received reports of a shooting downtown. Officers found a woman had been shot while driving her vehicle, and she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle’s passenger, 36-year-old James Boswell, was in possession of a firearm but was released that night after being questioned by police.

CSPD’s Assault Unit took over the investigation, and police determined Boswell intentionally shot the driver, investigators said.

On July 10, police obtained a warrant for Boswell’s arrest on charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The Assault Unit, Violent Armed Offenders Unit and the Fugitive Unit searched for Boswell, and on Aug. 18 he was arrested in Mannford, Okla., after leading officers on a "short pursuit" in which he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a field.

“After a brief foot chase, Boswell was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Creek County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma,” police said.