Fountain police arrested a man Thursday in connection with an alleged carjacking.

Officers on Tuesday responded to reports of a man threatening people at the Walmart Supercenter in Fountain on South Highway 85. Upon arrival, officers witnessed two people entering a stopped vehicle on South Highway 85, according to a release.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver was forced out of the vehicle. One of the two suspects who had just entered the vehicle got into the driver's seat and drove away at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police identified the car thief as Stephano Gutierrez, 25.

The stolen vehicle was recovered early morning Thursday near Santa Fe Drive in Colorado Springs.

Police said Gutierrez was spotted in the area where the vehicle was recovered just after noon on Thursday by members of the Fountain Police Department’s Directed Investigations and Community Engagement Team.

Gutierrez was arrested after a “brief foot chase through a wooded creek area,” police said.

Gutierrez was booked into the El Paso County jail and faces robbery and motor vehicle theft charges, police said. At the time of the arrest, he also had active warrants for motor vehicle theft and parole violation, according to police.

Gutierrez has been previously convicted of felonies including robbery, controlled substance possession and criminal impersonation, court records show.