The attempted arrest of a pair of robbery suspects escalated into an hours-long SWAT-team standoff that ended in multiple arrests but no reported injuries, according to a news release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Among those arrested were the original suspects, Ashley Cooper, 32, and Samuel Rivera, 39.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a robbery call at a business in the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue and were told that a woman’s purse was snatched in the parking lot. The suspects reportedly stole the woman’s purse after “brushing her leg” with the white SUV they were driving.

The victim’s description of the suspects and vehicle matched a reported robbery from the previous day, police said.

Further investigation determined that Cooper and Rivera were the suspects in both thefts, and that they were driving a stolen vehicle.

Later that day, police found the stolen SUV in the parking lot at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in the 1700 block of Constitution Road, officials said. Officers caught Cooper outside an apartment, but Rivera, a former FBI Safe Streets criminal, ran inside.

SWAT team officers surrounded the apartment and communicated with people in the apartment for five hours, police said. During that time, 14 people came out of the apartment, six of whom had active arrest warrants for other, unrelated incidents. Finally, Rivera surrendered and was taken into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, officers found two handguns and “suspected stolen merchandise,” police said. Other stolen items were found in the SUV.