A standoff between an armed man and law enforcement in a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs ended Thursday afternoon with the man being arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The arrest was announced via Twitter around 2:25 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was lifted and nearby French Elementary School resumed normal operations, the tweet said. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Andre Reed.
Deputies were called about 11 a.m. to the 4000 block of Excursion Drive about Reed, who had a warrant for his arrest related to domestic violence charges, including felony menacing, the Sherriff's Office said. He was the lone person inside the home.
Deputies attempted to arrest Reed but he refused to exit the home. Officials said deputies obtained information indicating he was heavily armed and called in the office's tactical support group in response. The group contains K9, SWAT and crisis negotiations unit and members of the regional bomb squad among others.
After hours of attempts to communicate with Reed were unsuccessful, law enforcement used tear gas. Reed exited the home and surrendered shortly after. He was taken to the El Paso County jail and was booked on charges stemming from the warrant only. He is not facing new charges related to this incident, officials said.
The Sheriff's Office asked residents within a quarter-mile of the area to shelter in place. French Elementary was placed on a precautionary "lockout" status.