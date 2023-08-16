A suspect is on the loose following two armed robberies in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers received reports of a robbery at a business in the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard at 9:35 p.m.

Responding officers learned an unidentified suspect had entered two businesses and attempted to rob one business, before going to a second and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

No arrests have been made, according to police.