A man is facing several felony charges after police say he robbed a Fountain business at gunpoint and fled in a stolen vehicle Tuesday.
Officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to the Advance Auto Parts on Fountain Mesa Road around 12:30 p.m. following an armed robbery, according to a news release.
A store employee told police a man, later identified as 27-year-old Levi Jolliff, had stolen several items and pointed a gun at them. The employee provided officers with a description of the license plate number of the vehicle the suspect fled in and a description of the driver and passenger. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a Colorado Springs resident more than a week ago.
Officers located the vehicle “as it drove aggressively through the City of Fountain” and followed Jolliff as he drove erratically. They detained Jolliff and the passenger, a juvenile female, after performing a “tactical intervention maneuver,” according to the release.
Jolliff was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on felony counts of motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, eluding and other offenses.
Jolliff was previously sentenced to nine years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery, one year for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two years for first-degree criminal trespass auto and two years for attempted criminal trespass auto. Most recently, in 2021 Jolliff was sentenced to county jail for obstructing a peace officer, illegal weapon and possession of an ID document and criminal mischief. All were separate cases.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only