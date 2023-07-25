A man is facing several felony charges after police say he robbed a Fountain business at gunpoint and fled in a stolen vehicle Tuesday.

Officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to the Advance Auto Parts on Fountain Mesa Road around 12:30 p.m. following an armed robbery, according to a news release.

A store employee told police a man, later identified as 27-year-old Levi Jolliff, had stolen several items and pointed a gun at them. The employee provided officers with a description of the license plate number of the vehicle the suspect fled in and a description of the driver and passenger. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a Colorado Springs resident more than a week ago.

Officers located the vehicle “as it drove aggressively through the City of Fountain” and followed Jolliff as he drove erratically. They detained Jolliff and the passenger, a juvenile female, after performing a “tactical intervention maneuver,” according to the release.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Jolliff was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on felony counts of motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, eluding and other offenses.

Jolliff was previously sentenced to nine years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery, one year for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two years for first-degree criminal trespass auto and two years for attempted criminal trespass auto. Most recently, in 2021 Jolliff was sentenced to county jail for obstructing a peace officer, illegal weapon and possession of an ID document and criminal mischief. All were separate cases.