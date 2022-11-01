family dollar kktv.jpg

Colorado Springs police outside the Family Dollar at 3770 Airport Road on Nov. 1, 2022.

 Courtesy of KKTV

A suspect is at large after fleeing an armed robbery Tuesday in southeast Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said witnesses at the Family Dollar store near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road reported that the suspect entered the store around 9 a.m. with a gun, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said they believe the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue rubber gloves, dark jeans and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

