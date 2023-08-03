One man has been arrested following an alleged armed robbery at a Colorado Springs business early Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said the suspect walked into the business in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, flashed his gun, and proceeded to steal cash from the register.

Just hours after the incident, officers were able to track the suspect down and take the man into custody, officials said.

No injuries have been reported. The suspect has not been identified at this time.