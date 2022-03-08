An armed robber who demanded three Visa gift cards to be activated couldn't wait any longer and fled before Colorado Springs police arrived.
Officers responded just after 1 a.m. Tuesday to a robbery in progress at a store on the 300 block of West Uintah, just north of downtown, police said. The robber told the clerk to activate the small cards, usually given as gifts.
"While demanding the gift cards, the suspect showed the clerk a handgun and told her this was a robbery," police said in a report. But the clerk was unable to complete the task.
The robber jumped into a black two-door sedan and fled west, police said.
No suspects have been located or arrested.