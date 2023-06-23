An armed carjacking late Thursday night in west Colorado Springs left two victims stranded and four suspects on the run, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at around 10:37 p.m. officers received reports of the carjacking near 800 Fontmore Road.

According to officials, the initial investigation unveiled the two victims were targeted after pulling into a parking lot with reported car problems. Two suspects then approached the vehicle carrying firearms and robbed the two of their possessions.

Two additional armed suspects then approached and searched the rest of the car. Two of the suspects proceeded to steal the victim’s car, traveling southbound on Fontmore Road. The remaining suspects followed in a newer model black Nissan Murano, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time. This article will be updated once more information is received.