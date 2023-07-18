A woman remains in federal custody Tuesday after threatening last summer to shoot and bomb county courthouses, homes and businesses in Crowley and Otero counties in southeastern Colorado, the Crowley County sheriff announced.

Chelsea Minjarez is accused of sending five text messages threatening to hurt or kill people in Crowley and Otero counties between June 26-28, 2022, according to an indictment filed July 12 in U.S. District Court, obtained by Gazette news partner KKTV.

In the text messages, Minjarez allegedly threatened that "Crowley and Otero county courthouses are going to be bombed and shot up" and "We're done with [Official 1], [Official 2], etc. If they don't resign by the end of the day today innocent people are going to be hurt or killed ...," among other threats, according to court documents.

In a statement posted to the Crowley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Tuesday morning, Sheriff Terry Reeves said after he learned the text messages had been sent to "several Crowley County residents" his office "immediately launched an investigation" into the threats. Last July, the Sheriff's Office "forwarded a criminal case to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, listing one suspect," Reeves wrote.

On July 12 a federal arrest warrant was issued for Minjarez related to the text message threats, he said.

On Monday, Reeves arrested Minjarez on that warrant and she was transferred into federal custody later that day, he said in the social media post.