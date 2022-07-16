Residents living near a bar on East Platte Avenue have had enough with violence in their neighborhood. Since the start of the year, several shootings have taken place essentially in their backyard. In one case, a shooting victim bled profusely in front of a neighbor's house, leaving behind a large puddle of blood.

Residents say the opening of Babilonia, a nightclub-style bar, started an uptick in violence near Platte Avenue and Boulder Street. The bar's owner, Juliet Romero-Garcia, argues the business has also been caught in the crossfire.

According to residents, there have been eight known shootings since the bar opened injuring nine people. The Gazette has requested police records to clarify exactly what was reported on those eight nights. Romero-Garcia says the shootings have been near their bar, but none have happened in the building and the staff is not responsible for the violence. The bar's leadership also says the shootings are hurting their business and they want to see dangerous offenders arrested.

The residents' goal is to close the bar. They have tried working with law enforcement to make that happen, but to no avail. They've gone to city council to plead their case. Twice.

"We cannot count the number of bullets that are flying in our neighborhood," Monika May said, at a council meeting this week.

The bar's leadership is also working on solutions. The business has installed 38 security cameras and hired security guards, said Romero-Garcia, who runs the bar with help from her husband Dennis Ugarte.

"I'm scared about my life too," she said. "So what can I do if I have 10-15 security [guards] and somebody is shooting in the street?"

In one incident security camera footage showed a pair of cars drive by the business and open fire, damaging a nearby gas station and injuring three people.

But according to Romero-Garcia, the shooters were not targeting the bar.

"May 27 for example, doesn't even happen on my property," she said. "After the news come and say 'it's at Babilonia,' how can you say that?"

Romero-Garcia and Ugarte speak English and Spanish. Ugarte is originally from Puerto Rico. Two Puerto Rican flags were displayed prominently on one of the bars walls.

News footage gathered by a local television station showed broken windows at the building. However, Romero-Garcia and Ugarte say those windows are located in a wing that is not owned by Babilonia and have been broken since before the couple opened their business.

Regardless of the bar's position, nearby residents say they see a clear connection between bar patrons and the violence.

At one city council meeting, residents gave a detailed presentation on their complaints including a plea to enforce codes dealing with public nuisance.

Councilman Dave Donelson visited the bar's parking lot with residents and over the course of their conversation found four bullet casings in the parking lot. He later presented these casings to the city council.

Romero-Garcia disputed shell casings were found in their parking lot.

Jacques Sears has lived in the area around Babilonia for more than 30 years. He is the block captain of the neighborhood watch and says the lot was originally occupied by a Goodwill thrift store.

After the Goodwill closed and new management took over, Sears said the building has had off-and-on problems. He said he's filed complaints for one reason or another since 2007.

"Now that people are getting hurt, it's getting attention," he said. "We'd like to see it closed down."

In one dramatic case, during the May 27 shooting, a man was hit by gunfire in Babilonia's parking lot, fled and bled profusely in the street in front of a neighbor's house, Sears said.

Calling for closure bothers Romero-Garcia and Ugarte − they're just trying to run a business − but Ugarte is sympathetic.

"I don't blame them," Ugarte said. "I know how they feel about having a place where there's a lot of shootouts, I'd be scared too, but you've got to know the whole story before they talk."

Romero-Garcia said she didn't think it would make a difference if Babilonia closed down. She said the only way to really stop the shootings is to "arrest the dangerous people."

Before it became Babilonia, the building was occupied by a bar called Twisted Apes. Twisted Apes closed almost one year ago on July 24, 2021. Sears said that while Twisted Apes was in operation, there was never anything quite like the violence that Babilonia has attracted.

"I never heard a peep out of Twisted Apes," Sears said. "There was no violence, no late-night noise, there was an occasional noisy motorcycle but that was it."

While Sears may not have recalled any incidents at Twisted Apes, an employee of the former biker bar was held at gun point and assaulted on the last night of operation.

Sears said even though neighbors call police to report shots fired, there is not always a response. This is largely due to staffing shortages, which the Gazette covered in April.

This is something Sears says he "understands," since there are other more pressing matters for them to attend to. However, he still says neighbors around the bar want to see it shut down.

The Colorado Springs City Council and police say things are "happening behind the scenes."

"This is a top priority for me and the staff," Sand Creek Division Cmdr. Brian Makofske told the council.

Makofske also said police can provide information to the City Attorney's Office, who can then bring a case to the city's liquor licensing board. This group can suspend, revoke or deny the renewal of a liquor license.

Colorado Springs Utilities recently installed four new streetlights along three blocks of Boulder Street behind the bar that Sears says "lit the place up pretty well" at 1 a.m. Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said the place "looks like a car dealership."

Both residents and the bar owners are hopeful the new lights will help discourage crime.

"I think that's gonna help now, because now the camera can see better," Romero-Garcia said. "And if you know the camera is watching you, you're not doing nothing."

Studies have shown that enhanced light in a city block can reduce crime. A study conducted by the University of Chicago's Urban Labs found that enhanced lighting can reduce violent crime in an area by as much as 36%.

Residents have noted new efforts by the city and police.

"It's not like nobody is helping us," Sears said. "I noticed a couple of police patrol cars at the far end of the street by Platte ... Hopefully we made an impression."

Gazette photographer Parker Seibold contributed to this report.