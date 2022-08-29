Threats against local middle school

After receiving threats online, Challenger Middle School conducted an investigation with CSPD. As a result, police and school officials determined there is no active threat to the school.

Threats made Monday on social media against Challenger Middle School pose no danger to the school or students, authorities said.

Students reported the threats as they arrived for their first classes. In a statement, school principal Debbie Holt said the school administration, Academy District 20 security and Colorado Springs police conducted an investigation immediately after hearing those reports.

"We are pleased to report due to the swift action of our students, staff, security and CSPD, the situation has been remedied and there is no threat to our campus, students and staff," she said in the release. "It is business as usual at CMS."

It is unclear who made the threats, where they were made and what they said.

Holt highlighted the importance of the Safe2Tell program that encourages students to report something if they see something suspicious.

"I would like to compliment our students for speaking up and seeking a trusted adult," Holt said.

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman
Colorado College president L. Song Richardson shares her vision ahead of inauguration
Ballot measure to provide free healthy school lunches in Colorado kicks off campaign

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments