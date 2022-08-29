Threats made Monday on social media against Challenger Middle School pose no danger to the school or students, authorities said.
Students reported the threats as they arrived for their first classes. In a statement, school principal Debbie Holt said the school administration, Academy District 20 security and Colorado Springs police conducted an investigation immediately after hearing those reports.
"We are pleased to report due to the swift action of our students, staff, security and CSPD, the situation has been remedied and there is no threat to our campus, students and staff," she said in the release. "It is business as usual at CMS."
It is unclear who made the threats, where they were made and what they said.
Holt highlighted the importance of the Safe2Tell program that encourages students to report something if they see something suspicious.
"I would like to compliment our students for speaking up and seeking a trusted adult," Holt said.