After a standoff with El Paso County Sheriff's Office crisis negotiators and SWAT deputies, and their deployment of "gas munitions," authorities arrested 35-year-old Julian Espinoza on Sunday at a home in the Security/Widefield area, on suspicion first-degree assault, felony menacing and criminal mischief.

The Sheriff's Office lifted a shelter-in-place order after nearly two hours for residents within a quarter mile radius of the 6900 block of Defoe Avenue near King Elementary School.

Deputies say a woman called 911 after 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the area, saying she had been stabbed.

Fountain Police officer rendered immediate first aid for what they described as "serious stab wounds," and she was transported to a hospital.

Here condition as of Sunday evening was "stable," with non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported.

Two juveniles exited the home unharmed during the standoff, according to the Sheriff's Office, which assembled a team of tactical responders who communicated with Espinoza, but he refused to leave the house. 

The gas munitions law enforcement units used on Espinoza were described as "less than lethal." After he exited the house and "peacefully surrendered," deputies said Espinoza was decontaminated on the scene from the chemical exposure.

