A recently obtained affidavit details allegations that a 31-year-old woman had a sexual relationship with a teenage boy who was later assaulted by a Colorado Springs police officer.
The court documents accuse Kristen Wessel of having sex with a teenage boy four times. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that Wessel is the girlfriend of Shane Reed, a police officer accused of beating the teen around Jan. 30.
An affidavit states that Wessel started having a sexual relationship with the boy around mid-December, as she also took him shopping and picked up his homework from his home to drop it off at school. The teen was also at the woman's house, "even when no other kids were there," the affidavit states.
Wessel is accused of sexually assaulting a victim under age 15 and sexually assaulting a child in a position of trust; she remains in the El Paso County jail, court records show.
Reed is accused of second-degree kidnapping, child abuse and menacing, court record shows.
An affidavit states that the teen's father contacted police in early March to describe a late-January attack on his son the day before, allegedly by Reed.
The teen told police that on the night of the assault, he was bicycling with a friend when Reed pulled up in a truck, grabbed the victim and dragged him to a fence, where Reed pressed up against the teen and said he would “kill him, and nobody would find his body,” the document stated. The boy said Reed pinned him against the fence for about 20 minutes, adding that he believed Reed would have killed him if there had been no witnesses.
The victim’s friend, who witnessed the alleged attack, told police a similar story, adding that the victim called for help while Reed was holding him against the fence. The friend said Reed told him to stay where he was.
Reed was arrested March 18 in the alleged assault, court records show; three days later, he posted a $10,000 bond.
“Today, CSPD detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge,” interim Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement on the day of his arrest. “While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.”
Reed joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 2018, police said. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.
Reed's plea hearing is April 20, court records show. Wessel is set for a preliminary hearing May 2.