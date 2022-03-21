A man fatally shot on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass in Colorado Springs in late January was "calmly walking away" from his shooter, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Monday.
But the court documents did not provide a motive into the Jan. 20 killing of Kristopher Wilson, 41.
The alleged shooter, Jesus Alberto Velasco, 25, was already in jail on unrelated charges when police named him last week as the suspect in the homicide, police previously said. He was arrested March 15 — almost two months after the shooting — while working at a Popeyes on the city's southeast side.
While in custody, he declined to make a statement to police about the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Police identified Velasco as the alleged shooter through phone and call records, nearby video surveillance, a dashcam and by his "distinctive" clothing, the affidavit states.
A relative told police that Velasco was staying in her basement at the time of the shooting. The relative also said that she had a "disagreement" with Velasco on Jan. 20, the day of the shooting — which led him to leave the home and not return until the next day. She later identified a person wearing "reflective tubing" caught on surveillance near the shooting as Velasco, the affidavit states.
The affidavit did not explain what led to the shooting nor how Velasco knew Wilson.
Just after 9 p.m. Jan. 20, a couple driving just past the South Union Boulevard exit on the MLK bypass caught the shooting on their dashcam. The footage showed Wilson walking westbound on the highway when someone was "clearly pointing something" at him; this person was "wearing dark clothing, potentially with a reflector on their outer garments," court documents show.
The affidavit states that Wilson was found on the highway with gunshots to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police have said.
"Dashcam footage of the incident shows that Mr. Wilson was no physical threat and was walking away from his assailant," the affidavit states.
Another surveillance footage showed a man believed to be Velasco going to a friend's house nearby and say, "Ah s---, I gotta reload," the affidavit says. The third person in the shooting was not identified in court documents.
A 9mm and "the distinctive dark blue jacket with reflective tubing" was later found in Velasco's sleeping area, the affidavit states.
Velasco is accused of first-degree murder, court records show. His first court appearance is March 28.