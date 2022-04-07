An 18-year-old man who shot into a house in southeast Colorado Springs turned his gun toward a family inside a truck that tried to stop him in the attack last week, according to an affidavit.
Estevan Pacheco is in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of six counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault, court records show. His bond is $50,000.
Four people in a truck were injured in the shooting Saturday night in a southeast neighborhood, police said. Gazette news partner KKTV said one of the victims is a 12-year-old boy who was shot nine times; he was in critical condition earlier this week.
The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck ultimately crashed into the shooter, later identified as Pacheco, pinning him against a tree and fence, the affidavit states.
The chain of events started just after 6 p.m. Saturday near Astrozon Boulevard and Astrozon Circle, where a man was shooting at someone, the affidavit states. Three minutes later, a man reportedly shot into a home at the same person on the 2400 block of Barkman Drive, less than a half-mile from the first shooting.
At this time, a family pulling up to their home nearby witnessed the shooting, the affidavit states. The truck — filled with five people, including the 12-year-old — chased after the shooter. At some point, he allegedly fired several rounds into the vehicle, the affidavit states.
The truck shortly caught up to the man, the affidavit states. Though he was pinned against a tree and fence, he managed to fire more shots into the vehicle. Truck occupants disarmed the man before one of them punched him in the face several times, leaving him "with significant swelling to his left eye and other minor injuries," the affidavit states.
Pacheco's mugshot shows him with a bruised face.
The affidavit did not say what happened to the first person Pacheco alleged shot at. It states that Pacheco told an officer that he was chased and struck by a truck; he declined to be interviewed further.
His first court appearance is Tuesday.