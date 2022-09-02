An arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette shows that an altercation took place between two men before one allegedly shot and killed the other in a Kum & Go on Colorado Springs' south side last month.
Arrest records show Jeremy Diaz, 36, and Brian Alford, 25, were arguing and cursing at each other while in line at the store just moments before the situation turned violent and Diaz was killed.
Diaz used to live in Colorado Springs but had moved to Ohio, according to the arrest records. He and his wife were in town for a wedding and to visit some of his children. According to arrest records, Diaz's wife, Melissa Hahn, told police that she, Diaz and his son initially went out to Taco Bell but decided to stop at the Kum & Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway for snacks.
Hahn stayed outside pumping gas, when Diaz and his son went inside, arrest records show. The son told police that after he and Diaz were standing in line at the register behind Alford. After a brief exchange between the two, they began arguing. The son told police "that they were cursing at one another."
The two stepped out of the line but continued to argue in the main entrance to the store.
That's when one employee attempted to intervene, but Alford allegedly shoved Diaz, at which point arrest records say Diaz "squared his body" to Alford. The employee attempted to get between the two, but arrest records state that Alford pulled a handgun and that Diaz, realizing what was happening, charged toward him with the employee in between. As Diaz and the employee fell, arrest records say, Alford was able to fire several shots at Diaz after he reached over the employee.
Arrest records state that afterward, Alford "calmly walked past (Diaz's son) and exited the Kum & Go." Alford got into a tan Ford Explorer and drove off.
In the days leading up to Alford's arrest Wednesday, police cross-referenced suspects in their database that matched Alford's description with tan Ford Explorers. One officer found Alford's name, and police detectives found he had been arrested in a domestic-violence incident in July.
During the investigation of the July incident, officers had taken photo's of Alford's vehicle, which shared similarities to the vehicle from the Diaz shooting.
Another detective, working in Colorado Springs' Memorial Park on an unrelated case, found a gold Ford Explorer and confirmed the license plate matched that of Alford's. Police put Alford under surveillance, placing a tracker on his vehicle, arrest records show.
Eventually, they determined Alford had been living out of the vehicle.
Tuesday, police met with the woman involved in the domestic violence incident from July who was able to confirm that Alford was the person in photos from the Kum & Go shooting.