Two additional arrests have been made in connection with the multivehicle crash that left one dead in late October of 2022, according Colorado Springs police news release.

Police said that Nicholas Tyler Watson, 29, and Desislava Velkova, 41, were driving at excessive speeds amidst a suspected road-rage altercation before the three-vehicle wreck.

Watson was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with vehicular homicide-reckless driving, and four counts of vehicular manslaughter. Velkova was arrested eight days later on the same charges.

Both were booked in the El Paso County jail.

The crash on Oct. 28, 2022, happened at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Lake Avenue in south Colorado Springs.

Police said 54-year-old Michael Tapia Sr. was headed east on Lake Avenue and was attempting to turn left onto East Cheyenne Road when his car collided with vehicles driven by Watson and Velkova, who were heading westbound on Lake Avenue and approaching the intersection.

Michael Tapia, Jr., 32, died Oct. 28, police said. Tapia was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his father, Michael Tapia, Sr., who fled the scene initially but was located and arrested shortly after.

Tapia Sr. faces a series of charges including driving under the influence, vehicular homicide-reckless driving and four counts of vehicular assault.