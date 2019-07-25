A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested Wednesday after police say they attacked people in Monument Valley Park and tried to set them on fire, police said.
Viein Tazsac faces charges for menacing and arson and Katrina Apodaca faces charges for assaulting a bystander and a firefighter, according to an initial police report.
Officers responded to a call at the south end of the park, near Boulder Crescent Street and Westview Place (map) around 4:50 p.m. A man, later identified as Tazsac, tried to set firefighters, who were also responding to the assault, and bystanders on fire with an accelerant, police said.
After firefighters and a bystander tackled Tazsac, a woman, later identified as Apodaca, started to attack them, police said.
Tazsac’s bond was set at $2,500 and Apodaca’s bail is set at $10,000, jail records show.
