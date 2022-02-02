A seventh robbery was reported in Colorado Springs during a slow-moving storm that dumped about a foot of snow in the area, police said.
The latest one took place just before midnight Thursday at a business on the 300 block of Mountain View Lane on the city's north side, police said. Two robbers went inside and threatened an employee before leaving with unknown amount of items.
The incident was the latest in a string of robberies across Colorado Springs, police said.
Six other robberies were reported in the city during a Tuesday and Wednesday snowstorm.