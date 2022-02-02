Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

A seventh robbery was reported in Colorado Springs during a slow-moving storm that dumped about a foot of snow in the area, police said.

The latest one took place just before midnight Thursday at a business on the 300 block of Mountain View Lane on the city's north side, police said. Two robbers went inside and threatened an employee before leaving with unknown amount of items.

The incident was the latest in a string of robberies across Colorado Springs, police said.

Six other robberies were reported in the city during a Tuesday and Wednesday snowstorm.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments