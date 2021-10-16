A crash involving seven vehicles shut down Academy Boulevard Saturday night.
Both directions of South Academy Boulevard were closed between Pikes Peak Avenue and Wentworth Drive while police investigated the crash, which was reported shortly before 7 p.m.
Danielle Overly, a nurse who works at a local hospital, says she was heading home from work when she witnessed the crash.
Overly said she saw a gray pickup speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before it slammed into the back of another truck at Academy Boulevard and Airport Road, which caused a chain reaction.
She stopped to pull people out of their cars and check that they were okay. She said she also had to pry open the door of the grey truck, which was smoking, to pull out the driver.
When the fire department arrived minutes later, Overly said she stayed to help triage patients. While several injured people were taken to the hospital, most "were able to get up and walk away," she said.
Police told KKTV that they were investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.
Police also said that a second, minor crash happened in the area while officers were investigating the pileup. The road remained closed at 9 p.m.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.