A gathering of more than 60 cars led an officer from the Sand Creek Division to 2700 Palmer Park Blvd. in order to conduct proactive policing at 10:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The large group engaged in disruptive behavior including reckless driving with some people hanging out of vehicles, loud music playing and shots being fired. There were multiple community complaints, according to the police report.

The group dispersed when the officer arrived on scene. Someone shot seven to eight shots while leaving.