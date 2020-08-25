A shooting at a Hanover party sent six people to area hospitals with injuries, authorities said.
El Paso County sheriff’s investigators are trying to unravel events leading to the violence, which came at roughly 2 a.m. at what sheriff’s spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt called a “compound” on Longhorn Point, near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, in southern El Paso County.
“They’re working through evidence to put the pieces together themselves because the victims are not being cooperative,” Mynatt said. No arrests have been announced but Mynatt said there is no danger to the public.
Deputies and Fountain police officers found three gunshot victims, who were taken to a Colorado Springs hospital.
A Pueblo police watch commander said on Twitter a boy and a girl had been brought by private vehicle to a Pueblo hospital, with injuries he said did not appear to be life-threatening. A third person also went to the hospital but left before authorities arrived, the Pueblo police official said on Twitter.