A 5-year-old boy was killed in a three-car crash Wednesday night after authorities say the SUV he was riding in ran a red light.
The SUV, which was traveling westbound on South Academy Boulevard, collided with a pickup truck that was turning east onto the road from the I-25 southbound ramp, according to Fountain Police Department. The SUV spun, hit a sign and traveled into oncoming traffic on the eastbound side of South Academy, where it struck another car.
The 5-year-old boy was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A 3-year-old girl, a woman, and a man were brought to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt or using car seats, authorities said.
Two occupants of the pickup truck were brought to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Authorities believe drugs played a factor in the crash, which happened about 7 p.m.
South Academy Boulevard was shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.