Big R shoplift and hit and run

Four suspects flee after shoplifting from Big R on Fontaine Boulevard on Sept. 29, 2022. The suspects drove a silver Chevy Impala.

 Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are looking for four suspects in a robbery and hit-and-run Thursday afternoon at Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, two males and two females, attempted to flee after shoplifting when citizens intervened, blocking the suspects’ vehicle. The driver, who deputies say has face tattoos, began ramming his car into the vehicles around him to get out of the parking spot.

The driver proceeded to run over a Big R employee before fleeing. Deputies arrived at the scene at 3:50 p.m.

The suspects fled in a silver Chevy Impala, possibly a 2012-2014 model. Call 719-520-7777 with any information.

